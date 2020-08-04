The Lost Season: Cibola High student-athlete Josh Montoya

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In this edition of The Lost Season we profile Cibola High School baseball player Josh Montoya.

“Hi my name is Josh Montoya, I just graduated from Cibola High School where I played three years of varsity baseball and I made a lot of amazing relationships with the players and coaches there. When I found out that the season was going to get canceled this year I was very upset to know that I wasn’t going to be able to see those people anymore or share the passion of playing baseball there with those players, and those were some of the best years of my life and I was thankful to have met all of those people there, alongside the head coach whom I am very thankful, he pushed me to be a very good person in my life on and off of the field. I just want to say thank you to my fellow teammates and the coaches,” said Montoya.