The Lost Season: Ciara Salazar Tularosa softball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ciara Salazar is like the rest of the class of 2020. She didn’t get a chance to compete in spring sports her year. Salazar had plans to help the Tularosa Lady Wildcats reach another state championship game. The coronavirus wiped out the season and punched Salazar’s ticket for “The Lost Season.”

