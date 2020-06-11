The Lost Season: Carlsbad student-athlete Brianna Santo

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we feature Carlsbad High School student-athlete Brianna Santo.
“I am a 2020 graduate from the Carlsbad Early College High School, I am also a five-year varsity letterman in softball, and over the past five years, we have been two-time district champs and last year we were runner ups in the state softball tournament. Although our season was cut a little bit short over the past five years I have definitely made some of the best friends that I have ever had and not only in Carlsbad but in other parts of the state. Although I am not continuing my softball career I will be continuing my education through Odessa College to be an occupational health and safety manager,” said Santo.