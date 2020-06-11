The Lost Season: Carlsbad student-athlete Brianna Santo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools released their phase one plan for summer activities this week, as fall sports will be able to start activities on June 29. This is a big step, but there are a lot of restrictions, like a 5-1 player to coach ratio and no sharing of equipment. These restrictions will pose a major challenge for soccer volleyball and football.

"The current restrictions that they have in place are a little difficult, to say the least right now, but we are hoping by the time that we can kick off on the 29th that some of those things will be relaxed a little bit and we will be able to meet in a little bit bigger groups with a little bit better opportunity use equipment and stuff like that," said La Cueva Football Coach Brandon Back.