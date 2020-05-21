The Lost Season; Capital high student-athlete Alyssa Martinez

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –High school sports seasons were cut short this year due to the coronavirus virus.

Alyssa Martinez didn’t get a chance to complete her senior season of tennis, but she did get a chance to experience something special. The multi-sport athlete who plays tennis, volleyball and basketball was honored by her school as the Female Athlete of the Year.

What makes her award special is that her father Javier won the Male Athlete of the Year at Captial High School back in 1996. It’s the first time a father and daughter duo have won the award at that school.

