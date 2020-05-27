The Lost Season: Capital High School student-athlete Angelica Angel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Capital High School Softball player Angelica Angel speaks on going from one of the best starts to an abrupt ending to her senior softball season.

“I accomplished a lot while playing for Capital’s high school team, I set the record for the most home runs to be hit at Capital, which was 14 along with leading our district in home runs. Next year I plan on attending Trinidad State Junior College where I plan to study criminal justice along with playing softball,” said Angel.