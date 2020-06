ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriella Montoya has been rewarded for a solid soccer season that brought a championship to Volcano Vista High School. Montoya was named Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year Wednesday for the 2019-2020 season.

Montoya led Volcano Vista to a Class 5A championship behind a 19-2 record. The 5 foot 2 senior defender also helped to anchor a defense that only gave up 6 goals over 21 matches. Montoya will play college soccer for Heather Dyche at the University of New Mexico in the fall.