The Lost Season: Bloomfield student-athlete Jessica Brooks

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we feature Bloomfield High School student-athlete Jessica Brooks.
“My name is Jessica Brooks and I am a graduate from Bloomfield High School. Sadly, COVID-19 cut our season short, but I was very positive that my team would have made it to state, we were very hard working dedicated and committed. I would like to thank my coaching staff for never giving up on us and pushing us to be our best. I will be attending Grand Canyon University in the fall, where I hope to continue my softball career and study government with an emphasis in legal studies,” said Brooks.