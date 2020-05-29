Live Now
The Lost Season: Bernalillo High School student-athlete Gabrielle Varela

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we profile Gabrielle Varela, who is a multi-sport athlete from Bernalillo High School. She was a decorated athlete for the Spartans but was sad that she didn’t get to play in her final season of softball. She will continue playing softball in college though, as she received a scholarship to play at Trinidad State.

Varela had this message for the class of 2020: “As far as, the class of 2020, I am so sorry for everything that has gone on for us, but thank you to everyone that’s given us support because we really do need it right now,” said Gabrielle Varela.

