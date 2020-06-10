The Lost Season: Aztec High School student-athlete Cara Daugherty

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School student-athlete Cara Daugherty, who is featured in Tuesday’s edition of The Lost Season.
“I am a graduate from Aztec High School and I was on the softball team. Hearing that our season was canceled was super hard, I have learned to cherish every practice, every game, bus rides and even team dinners. I think this time has made every single athlete realize how much they love the game. Luckily next year I will be continuing my softball career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and I will be studying environmental science. Thank you,” said Daugherty.