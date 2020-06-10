The Lost Season: Aztec High School student-athlete Cara Daugherty

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School student-athlete Cara Daugherty, who is featured in Tuesday’s edition of The Lost Season.

“I am a graduate from Aztec High School and I was on the softball team. Hearing that our season was canceled was super hard, I have learned to cherish every practice, every game, bus rides and even team dinners. I think this time has made every single athlete realize how much they love the game. Luckily next year I will be continuing my softball career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and I will be studying environmental science. Thank you,” said Daugherty.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss