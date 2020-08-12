The Lost Season: Artesia High track and field star Sadi Butler

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Sadi Butler got her chance to excel in soccer during her senior season at Artesia High School. What she didn’t get was to add to her championship resume in track and field. Spring only brought her an early August appearance in The Lost Season.

