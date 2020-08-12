The Lost Season: Artesia High track and field star Sadi Butler

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico United will play Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and both teams will come into this match up with a 3-1-1 record on the year. Rising FC is one of the most prolific scoring teams in the USL, so New Mexico United will need to tighten up on defense, but they will also need to keep their momentum on offense. New Mexico United is riding a two-game winning streak and won their last match 3-0. A big reason for their success on offense this year is midfielder Chris Wehan, who has scored in each of their last four games.

"I am just happy to see him hitting the form he is hitting right now because he is a top player in our league and I think we have a number of players that can make that jump to the next level, and he is one of them," said Troy Lesesne, New Mexico United Head Coach. NM United will be in action at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Phoenix and that game will be shown on ESPN+.