The Lost Season: Artesia High multi-sport athlete Garrett Thomas

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Garrett Thomas enjoyed another great run in football into the playoffs at Artesia High School this past season and believed his senior season of baseball would come with the same. That was before COVID-19 and before the season that could have been before The Lost Season.

