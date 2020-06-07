The Lost Season: Anthony Bisetti Cleveland high track athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Bisetti will be at New Mexico Tech in the fall, studying astrophysics and aerospace engineering. The Cleveland High senior had one matter of business he wanted to complete on the track before leaving. Bisetti wanted to try to defend his 400-meter state title in Class 5A and help his team try to beat last year’s record-setting performance in the 4 X 100 meters. Coronavirus nixed those plans, leaving Bisetti a spot to think about it all in “The Lost Season.”

