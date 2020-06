ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexander Ortiz started his athletic career as a gymnast. A friend in high school suggested that he try to become a cheerleader. Ortiz didn’t stop there.

He tried football and loved it. Ortiz then decided to try track and field. He loved that too. He was looking forward to his senior season in track and field, but he has to settle for a spot in “The Lost Season.”