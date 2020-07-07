The Lost Season: Albuquerque High student-athlete Nicole Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we highlight Albuquerque High School stand out softball player Nicole Chavez. 

“Hello my name is Nicole Angelica Chavez and I am a senior at Albuquerque High School. I am a 4-year varsity softball player and I will soon be attending Luna Community College on a softball scholarship. I was most definitely shocked to hear that my season would be canceled due to this pandemic, but I am thankful to those who have helped me get through this hard and difficult time. I am so very proud of the accomplishments that I have made over the years and I am so very thankful for the coaches I have had who have helped me become the better person and ballplayer that I could possibly be. So, thank you,” said Chavez. 

