RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 NMAA State Wrestling Championships begin on Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The boys and girls brackets are available on the NMAA website along with other tournament information. KRQE Sports will continue to provide updates on the tournament.

The 3A and 4A boys championships will take place on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. with the medal matches beginning at 6 p.m. The girls and 5A boys will begin on Saturday also at 10 a.m. with the medal matches at 6 p.m.