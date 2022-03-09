ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The top seed of girls Class 5A basketball returned to the court Tuesday for a state quarterfinal game against number 8 Centennial. Volcano Vista won the game 66-33 to set up a semifinal meeting against the Farmington Scorpions.

The semifinal game between Volcano Vista and Farmington is 5:30 pm at The Pit Thursday. The 3-La Cueva Bears were also a winner Tuesday as they defeated 6-Organ Mountain 61-53. La Cueva will play 2-Hobbs in the semifinals at The Pit Thursday morning at 11:30 am.