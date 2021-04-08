State soccer championship week roundup

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The defending champions of boys class 5A soccer is headed back to the championship game. Albuquerque High defeated top seed Hobbs on the road Thursday to clinch a spot in the title game where they will meet the Rio Rancho Rams.

The Rams and La Cueva Bears battled to a one-all tie after regulation. The Rams won in a shootout 8-7. Albuquerque High and Rio Rancho will meet in the final game at the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex Saturday at 4 p.m. The girl’s 5A championship will also feature Albuquerque High. The Lady Bulldogs advanced with a 5-2 victory over 2019 runner-up Centennial. Abila Tapia unlocked a 1 all tie with a goal in the first half and the Lady Bulldogs never looked back.

Thursday also saw a day of champions with St. Michael’s claiming the girl’s title in A-3A with a 4-1 victory over Socorro. The championship is the first for St. Michael’s since 2009 and fourth overall. In boys, A-3A Sandia Prep started the day having won 5 of the last 12 championships. The Sun Devils added number 6 with a 2-0 victory over rival Bosque.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES