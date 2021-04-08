State soccer championship week roundup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The defending champions of boys class 5A soccer is headed back to the championship game. Albuquerque High defeated top seed Hobbs on the road Thursday to clinch a spot in the title game where they will meet the Rio Rancho Rams.

The Rams and La Cueva Bears battled to a one-all tie after regulation. The Rams won in a shootout 8-7. Albuquerque High and Rio Rancho will meet in the final game at the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex Saturday at 4 p.m. The girl’s 5A championship will also feature Albuquerque High. The Lady Bulldogs advanced with a 5-2 victory over 2019 runner-up Centennial. Abila Tapia unlocked a 1 all tie with a goal in the first half and the Lady Bulldogs never looked back.

Thursday also saw a day of champions with St. Michael’s claiming the girl’s title in A-3A with a 4-1 victory over Socorro. The championship is the first for St. Michael’s since 2009 and fourth overall. In boys, A-3A Sandia Prep started the day having won 5 of the last 12 championships. The Sun Devils added number 6 with a 2-0 victory over rival Bosque.