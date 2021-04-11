State Soccer Champions crowned on Saturday

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) - Known for his exciting fights in a UFC octagon, Tim Means is now taking his talents from MMA and applying them to high school wrestling. Means is the new Head Coach at Moriarty High School and the team is excited to have him.

"It definitely was a breath of fresh air. I mean, I love our old coaches, but having time perspective really opens more room to improve," said Moriarty senior wrestler Nicholas Sanders. "He expects the best out of us, he doesn't say it very often, but we know it, and just that presence just makes you want to go 110 percent."