State Soccer Champions crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School Soccer wrapped up in the state of New Mexico on Saturday at UNM’s Soccer complex. Boys and girls from Class 4A and 5A were crowned state champions, here is a look at the scores

  • 5A Boys: Rio Rancho wins first state title. Rio Rancho- 1, Albuquerque High- 0
  • 5A Girls: Carlsbad wins their first state title. Carlsbad- 1, Albuquerque High- 0
  • 4A Boys: Albuquerque Academy wins 9th state title. Abq. Academy- 2, Lovington- 1 in OT
  • 4A Girls: St. Pius X wins their 10th state title. St. Pius- 2, Hope Christian- 1

