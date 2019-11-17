State Playoff Football continued on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 State Playoffs for High School Football continued on Saturday, as quarterfinal games were played across the state of New Mexico.

In class 5A, second seed Los Lunas had a big win over 10 seed Artesia and now move on to play Goddard in the semifinals. In class 4A, second-seed Portales took out 10 seed Silver and they move on to play Lovington in the semi’s, and in Class 3A, second seed Hope Christian took out Cobre to move on to play Robertson in the state semifinals.