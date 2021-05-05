State high school basketball Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The defending champions of boys Class 5A basketball moved from the quarterfinals to the semifinals on Tuesday. Las Cruces defeated Los Lunas 46-38.

Isaiah Carr led the way for Las Cruces with 21 points. Duece Benjamin scored 16 points. Las Cruces will face two-seed Roswell in the semi-finals on Thursday. Top seed Cleveland advanced with a 60-49 win over Santa Fe while the 4 seed Atrisco Heritage turned away Sandia 70-55. Cleveland and Atrisco Heritage will meet in the semi-finals.

Defending 4A girls champion Los Lunas, playing in 5A this season, dropped the Cleveland Storm in Rio Rancho 55-48 in double overtime. They will play the defending 5A champion, Hobbs, in the semifinals Thursday. The top-seeded Eagles defeated 8 seed Sandia 59-42.

The 6 seed Eldorado went on the road and upset number 3 Centennial 47-44. The Eagles will see another set of Hawks in the semi-finals. Two seed Volcano Vista Hawks hammered La Cueva 58-24.