NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 NMAA Esports championships took place this weekend. It was the first-ever in-person tournament for the event.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
- Wildfires: New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 21 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico: Senior ditch day at Elephant Butte Lake leads to sinking of boat, rolled vehicle
“It’s been an amazing season,” said Sandia captain Adrian Martinez. “I know this is like, the first time Mario Kart has been featured and it’s such a great game. It’s very competitive…but we’ve been practicing for like, two months of just rigorous after-school dedication. I’m just so proud of my school and my team.”
Overall, five games were featured in the tournament between PC and console gaming. There were three classifications for teams (excluding Madden NFL 22) and champions were crowned for individual games, while overall champions were determined by a team’s score across multiple games.
PC GAMES
Rocket League
Class 5A – La Cueva
Class 4A – Los Alamos
Classes A-3A – Early College Academy
League of Legends
Class 5A – La Cueva
Class 4A – Albuquerque Academy
Classes A-3A – Early College Academy
Console Games
Madden NFL 22
Champion – Diego Aguilar, Clayton
Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Class 5A – Sandia
Class 4A – Silver
Classes A-3A – Socorro