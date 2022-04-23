NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 NMAA Esports championships took place this weekend. It was the first-ever in-person tournament for the event.

“It’s been an amazing season,” said Sandia captain Adrian Martinez. “I know this is like, the first time Mario Kart has been featured and it’s such a great game. It’s very competitive…but we’ve been practicing for like, two months of just rigorous after-school dedication. I’m just so proud of my school and my team.”

Overall, five games were featured in the tournament between PC and console gaming. There were three classifications for teams (excluding Madden NFL 22) and champions were crowned for individual games, while overall champions were determined by a team’s score across multiple games.

PC GAMES

Rocket League

Class 5A – La Cueva

Class 4A – Los Alamos

Classes A-3A – Early College Academy

League of Legends

Class 5A – La Cueva

Class 4A – Albuquerque Academy

Classes A-3A – Early College Academy

Console Games

Madden NFL 22

Champion – Diego Aguilar, Clayton

Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Class 5A – Sandia

Class 4A – Silver

Classes A-3A – Socorro