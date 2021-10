ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force seized $35,000 worth of narcotics during an investigation at a south Roswell home. According to a Roswell Police Department press release, a multi-agency task force conducted a large-scale operation in Roswell doing random house checks of people on probation or parole to make sure they were following their conditions of release.

The release states during a house check of 29-year-old Christopher Jones, a large amount of narcotics and cash was discovered. After getting a search warrant, the task force found more than four pounds of high-grade marijuana, more than two ounces of heroin, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, and an ounce of cocaine. According to the release, a firearm, $16,621 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia were seized by officials.