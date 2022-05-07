NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Round one of the state baseball tournament took place this weekend. The opening round is a best of three series hosted by the top seeds. The winners advance to the quarterfinals next week.

Class 5A

Top seed Carlsbad hosted Eldorado. The Cavemen had no trouble handling the Eagles, as the top team in the state won the series 2-0, winning game one 4-0 and closing it out 12-3 in game two.

Second seed Sandia had trouble with Mayfield coming to town. Game one went down to the wire as Sandia only won by one run, 5-4. On Saturday, the Trojans came out strong again and forced a game three by way of a 6-3 win. In the third and final game, the Matadors took care of business, and got the win 18-1.

La Cueva didn’t waiver against visiting Piedra Vista. The three-seeded Bears won game one on Friday 14-4 with game two being on Saturday.

In a playoff series between District 1 teams Rio Rancho and Volcano Vista, the No. 7 Rams and No. 10 Hawks met for a fourth and fifth time. Rio Rancho was victorious in every previous matchup, and the state tournament was no different. The Rams won 8-4 and 8-1 and advance to the quarterfinals against Sandia on Thursday.

In one of the more exciting matchups of the weekend, Centennial made the trip to the City of Vision to take on Cleveland. Hawks starting pitcher Santiago Garcia tossed a gem in game one, throwing 12 strikeouts and shutting out the Storm while not allowing a hit until the 6th inning. On Saturday, Centennial looked to have the series sweep on lock, until a Cleveland comeback. The Storm came from behind and scored three in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings, then scored five in the 8th to get the win 11-0. In the third and final game, Cleveland kept the momentum and got the win 11-1. Cleveland will play La Cueva in the quarterfinals.