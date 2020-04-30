St. Pius X High School holds virtual Signing Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Pius X High School usually puts on a big event in their gymnasium for NLI Signing Day. COVID-19 prevented that from happening but they were able to celebrate their ten seniors that are moving on to play athletics at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

It was all done virtually over Zoom on Wednesday afternoon and it was almost identical to their usual signing day, as they walked in with their parents and signed their letters.

“It’s a little sad not being very conventional but I am still excited and I am happy because in the end what happens is, we are going to get to go play our sport in college and I think that is the most exciting part,” said Adrienne Dexel who is headed to the University of Saint Mary in Kansas for swimming.