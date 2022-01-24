St. Michael’s freshman named girls cross country Player of the Year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award was announced on Monday. The honor went to St. Michael’s Raylee Hunt.

The freshman won the Class 3-A state title race with a time of 19:12.14 — more than a minute faster than the second-place finisher. In the eight races that Hunt was a part of, she won five and only finished behind a New Mexico runner once. She also ran at the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships and finished 41st. Hunt is the first runner from St. Michaels to win the award.

Hunt is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award which will be announced in February. She will begin her sophomore campaign in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

