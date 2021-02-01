Some New Mexico high school sports set to begin on Feb. 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the day many parents and student-athletes have been waiting for. The state now knows when high school sports will start back up again. Football, cross country, and volleyball are slated to start official practice on Febuary 22 with soccer scheduled to start on March 1.

New Mexico Athletic Association Executive Director Sally Marquez says while there are still a lot of questions, this is a big step in the right direction. “We have given the go-ahead to go and start competitions and so we are waiting to see if high school secondary kids can get back on February 8th and then there is a two week period there to see if there are any spike in cases, and we are very hopeful that at least we have a start date,” Marquez said.

Now that high school sports have a start date, the questions now turn to, what constitutes a hybrid model? As of now, a school has to be in hybrid learning for athletes to participate in competitions. Marquez says that they are still in conversations on that matter but one thing is for sure, that is if there are four positive COVID-19 cases within a two-week period, the school will be shut down, meaning no sports.

As for positive cases within a sports team, “We do have bylaws that just in case a team has to shut down for a couple of weeks, what we do with like no contests or makeup games, but we will work closely with the school and the Department of Health and follow their guidance as to what we do next,” Marquez said.

This could play a factor during state championships as a positive COVID-19 test could prevent a team from playing. If a team were to get a positive test in the first week, they could be back in competition in a couple of weeks per the NMDOH guidelines. As of now, with practices starting on Feb. 22, volleyball and cross country will have five days to prepare for officials competition while football, will have ten days.