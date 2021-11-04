Soccer highlights: Semifinal winners and upcoming championship matches

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two teams that weren’t even close to the Class 5A boys championship game last season will play for it all this year. The top seed Santa Fe Demons punched their ticket to the final by holding off 12 seed Atrisco Heritage 2-1.

Alex Waggoner scored both goals for Santa Fe in the victory. They will now meet the 3 seed Sandia Matadors in the championship game. Sandia got goals from Connor Cousins and Nicolas Moralde to outlast the 2 seed La Cueva 3-0. Sandia and Santa Fe will play the championship game Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Girls number one seed Cibola defended their home turf, turning away the 4 seed Hobbs 3-1. Cibola will play defending champion and 2 seed Carlsbad in the 5A title game at 3 p.m. Friday. Carlsbad defeated the 3 seed La Cueva 1-0.

In Class 4A, boys play the two seed, Academy Chargers, advanced by defeating six seed Highland 2-1. Academy will face the top-seeded Lovington Wildcats in the championship game Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Girls top seed St. Pius made it to the championship game by defeating number 4 Los Alamos 1-0. St. Pius will play Hope Christian in the championship game. Hope defeated Academy 3-1. The girls’ Class 4A championship game is at 10 a.m. Friday. All championship games will be played at the UNM Soccer Complex.