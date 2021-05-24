Silver City softball coach investigated by PED

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is investigating a high school girls softball coach accused of forcing players to fight each other. Sonia Sanchez’s daughter plays on the Silver City high school softball team. She says the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Tylon Wilder, forced players to box each other.

She also claims he even had her daughter fight him. “He continued to have a boxing match with my daughter, so an ex-Marine in his 40s who lifts weights daily having a boxing match with a 17-year-old teenager. I do know he hit her in the chest two times, he hit her in the ribs in the stomach, she was very nauseated and she had to continue,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said the fights left one girl with a nose bleed. Other parents said one of the girl’s knuckles was so badly bruised she couldn’t play in a recent game. PED says it has an open investigation into the coach and says his licenses will expire at the end of June and he has not applied for renewal. The superintendent says Wilder was placed on administrative leave.