NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school athletes are committing to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level. Many student athletes in New Mexico signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, and plenty are going to the Division I level.

Albuquerque Baseball Academy has proven to be a pipeline for local ballplayers to play collegiately, and this year had the most the program has ever seen. In total, 23 players with ties to ABA signed to play college ball, including Volcano Vista pitcher and Illinois commit Regan Hall, as well as a pair of future Lobos in Vascon Smith (Rio Rancho) and Gene Trujillo (St. Pius X).

“You know, a lot of guys are going to a new program, and me, I’m going with the same guys I’ve been with, so it’s going to be really good chemistry and we’re going to come together and win,” Trujillo said.

Cibola had a trio of girls’ soccer players that signed to play in college including Ava Carpentier (Air Force Academy), Brooke Volza (Colorado School of Mines), and Krista Healy (Adams State).

“It’s been a dream probably since middle school,” said Carpentier. “The Air Force Academy has been my dream school since I was about ten. Being able to serve my country and be a part of something greater than myself is always something that I’ve strived for. Being able to do it is a dream come true.”

Some other notable signees can be found below. The full list of athletes can be found on the NMAA website.

Anna Babinski, Albuquerque Academy soccer, Cal Poly SLO

Campbell Pacheco, Hope Christian soccer, Montana State

Eliana Rivera, Cleveland cross country and track, UNLV

Jordan Candelaria, Sandia soccer, Cincinnati

Leah Futey, Cleveland cross country, and track, Syracuse

Nico Barela, Sandia baseball, NMSU

Rendon Kuykendall, Hope Christian cross country, Duke

Reese Hinnerichs, Hope Christian swimming, Florida State

Sarah Post, Albuquerque Academy softball, St. John’s

Tess Fuqua, Centennial volleyball, University of Arizona

Tristen Lujan, Albuquerque Academy volleyball, Santa Clara