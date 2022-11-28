ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After four years as the head coach of Albuquerque Academy Football, Shaun Gehres told KRQE on Sunday morning that he is stepping down from his duties. Gehres says that he will stay at Albuquerque Academy and wants to have more time with his family.

Gehres rebuilt this football team and, in his final two seasons as head coach, led the Chargers to the playoffs. “You know, I am just really excited about where the program is and where I am leaving it. I am really excited for the future of the program. I am glad we had some success, but the biggest success for me was just being able to see the players come out every single day excited to play football. I was just really ecstatic that we were able to get the turnout we ended up having the last few years”, said Shaun Gehres.