Saturday High School Football Roundup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, there were a plethora of games played across the state of New Mexico. In the metro, Cibola High School won their first game. The Cougars saw their season pushed back even more after their game was canceled last week with Sandia. Cibola was cleared to play on Saturday and the Cougs did go on to beat their west side rival Volcano Vista 49-33.

Also in the metro, Sandia defeated Manzano 48-22 and Abq. High defeated Rio Grande 47-0. A full look at Saturday’s scores are available online.

