ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Pius X held its annual signing day on Wednesday. Eight student athletes committed to continue their respective sport at the next level.

Two students in particular, will be continuing their academic and athletic careers in the Land of Enchantment. Cian Jones will be joining the rugby team at New Mexico Tech and Alyssa Portee will be playing volleyball at New Mexico Military Institute. Both programs are coming off of seasons that ended with historic postseason runs, and Jones and Portee are excited to add more local talent to the mix.

“After watching them over the past couple years, it’s really amazing that I get to see what they’re doing and now I get to go join what they’re doing,” Jones said. “So, it feels absolutely amazing. I can’t wait.”

“I’m used to working super hard, so I’m ready to be a great addition and add to their program and win a national championship,” said Portee

Other Sartan signees include multiple football players, as well as baseball, softball and soccer.

Nick Talbert – Concordia University Wisconsin, football

Frankie Gutierrez – Oklahoma Wesleyan, soccer

Marco Ybarra – Chapman University, football

Jocelyn Chavez – Jarvis Christian College, softball

Dominic Esparza – Greenville University, football

Jordan Rodriguez Pima Community College, baseball

Ybarra is coming off a 2021 campaign were he was named a first team all-state running back. He now joins a DIII program that has been ranked in the top 25 and won a playoff game in recent years, and believes that he will fit right into a championship offense.

“I really saw the sense of comradery like the second I got on campus,” Ybarra said. “I was talking to a few players before I got over there and they met with me and showed me around and told me about the culture there. It seemed like I was really welcomed. I signed as a running back, and that’s what I was in high school and I’m really excited to continue that in college.”