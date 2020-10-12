Santa Fe protesters ask governor to reconsider decision on fall sports

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Student-athletes and their parents continue their protest of the postponement of fall sports. On Sunday, they were at the capitol building in Santa Fe.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, protestors are urging the governor to rethink her decision to push youth and kindergarten through 12-grade sports at least until the spring. People KRQE News 13 talked to say they believe kids can still play safely.

“I believe we have a right to play sports at our own risk. Sports mean so much to me. It’s a sense of family and community and it’s a safe place for kids who may not have a place to go,” said Jasmine, an incoming student-athlete. People have been protesting the governor’s announcement since Friday, a day after her weekly press conference.

