Santa Fe female high school players recognized by NFL team

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe female football players are getting some national recognition. They are getting noticed by none other than Super Bowl champs. Santa Fe High School junior, Molly Wissman, and Mandela International Magnet School junior, Jazzi Gonzalez, are impressive teens.

“I have a 4.6 GPA. I’ve always been good in school. I play soccer and football,” said Wissman. “I’m a goal keeper for the soccer team but I do field goal and extra points for the football team.”

“I’d like to say I’m a good student. I go to a pretty rigorous IB school,” said Gonzalez. “I’m striker, for football I do onsite kicks.”

This is their first year on the SFHS football team after the coach came up to the two soccer players looking for kickers. “It was kind of a fantasy to play football one day and to have that opportunity arise, I jumped on it when I could,” said Gonzalez.

“I really like the environment that they create. It’s so different from soccer. It’s really welcoming but also supper competitive,” said Wissman.

Now, their talent on the football field is being recognized by the NFL Superbowl Champions. On Wednesday, the two were called into the offices of their schools. “Over the intercom, they called me into the office, I was like what did I do?” said Gonzalez.

However, it was for a special delivery from none other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I was shocked at first. like I couldn’t believe it, just getting that recognition and knowing that this hasn’t gone unnoticed was just a super cool thing to feel,” said Gonzalez.

The team sent them each a hat, team flag, and a letter saying the team was impressed with their football skills. It went on to say they are always on the lookout for talented females in the football world and congratulated the two young women on their success in the sport thus far.

“It was just complete excitement. I was telling everyone, showing everyone. everyone was so excited for me and Jazzi. We were making jokes about Tom Brady being our bestie,” said Wissman.

The note from the team, inspiring the two athletes to keep going for their goals.

“It was an eye-opener to me to be noticed by an NFL team. it just goes to show that things don’t go unnoticed and that if you really work hard and you really stand out that you’re going to get recognition,” said Gonzalez.

“To be seen by the Bucs from across the country, by an NFL team, it was just like, it was shocking and great at the same time to feel like people are watching,” said Wissman.

As for what’s next, the two both plan on playing football again next year. They also hope to continue playing soccer in college.