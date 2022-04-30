ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia baseball team has added another accolade to an already historic season. The Matadors clinched the Class 5A District 2 title on Saturday, winning it in consecutive seasons for the first time in 41 years.

“It’s been a historic season with the wins we’ve had, and just today, winning district back-to-back for the first time since 1980-81,” said Head Coach Chris Eaton. “None of us were alive the last time that happened. To beat those teams, to know we can, gives us confidence. Why not us? Why aren’t we the best team? We should be number one.”

The Matadors finished the regular season 18-6 and 9-1 in district. Coming into Saturday, Sandia was ranked as the number four team in the state behind La Cueva, Rio Rancho, and Carlsbad. Since neither the Bears nor Rams won a district title, that could give the Matadors a more favorable seed for the state tournament.

The 2022 state tournament brackets are scheduled to be released on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.