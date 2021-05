ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senior stand out pitch Jacob Kmatz threw five perfect innings for Sandia High School on Saturday. The Matadors took out Manzano on Saturday 20-0 in 5 innings.

Kmatz finished with 13 strikeouts and gave up no hits in his outing. Sandia now holds a 5-0 record.