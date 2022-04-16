ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva hosted Sandia for a Class 5A District 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Bears came into the day with only one loss on the season and undefeated in the district; however, the Matadors swept the two-game series.

Coming into the day, Sandia had lost 11 straight to La Cueva dating back to 2016. Saturday, however, was much different. The bats were hot for the Matadors as the team plated four before La Cueva ever got on the board. The runs continued to pour on throughout the game en route to a 9-5 victory.

The Matador energy rolled over to the second game and the team opened the game with three runs. After posting four in the next two innings each, the lead grew to six. In the end, Sandia got the win 11-5 and completed the doubleheader sweep over the top-ranked team in the state.

Now with a league record of 5-1, Sandia is tied atop Farmington for the district lead. La Cueva dropped to 4-2 in district play and third in standings.