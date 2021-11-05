Sandia Prep sweeps A-3A boys and girls soccer titles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sun Devils of Sandia Prep swept the boys and girls state championships in Class A-3A soccer Thursday. Sandia Prep boys outlasted NMMI 5-2.
Finnegan Saunders scored a pair to help Sandia Prep win a second consecutive title. It’s the 20th boys state title in soccer for the school and 13th for head coach Tommy Smith.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: VIDEO: Couple found asleep in car in middle of road
- New Mexico: Property tax bills to be delayed in 14 NM counties
- Weather: Record warmth is back for the weekend
- Investigations: New Mexico AMBER Alerts: Are accused kidnappers held accountable?
- Español: KRQE En Español: Jueves 4 de Noviembre 2021
“Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine this, you know, 20 something years ago,” said Smith. “It’s been an incredible ride and I still enjoy it. I am already pumped for next season and it’s just been great.”
The day just got better for Sandia Prep as their girls team defeated last year’s champion St. Michael’s 1-0. Maddie Hashagen scored the only goal of the match as Sandia Prep picked up the 10th state title in program history and 5th in the last 6 years.