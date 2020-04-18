Sandia junior Sam Carrell commits to Baylor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School Junior Sam Carrell committed to play college football at Baylor University on Thursday night.

“The reason why I decided to commit to Baylor University is that my grandma lives in Texas, and I have always been going out there since I was a little kid and also the coaches seemed like they had a lot of faith in me and that just means so much and I am so happy to go out there. I can’t wait to get out there after my senior year. Go bears”, said Sam Carrell.

