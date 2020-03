ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- High school baseball started up over the weekend across the state, but for the Sandia Matadors, they will begin their season on Tuesday. Coming off of a solid season a year ago, this team is excited to get going again in 2020, but its also a big start for this team because they get to unveil their new infield.

"It's exciting, it's great for the community, we have got this great new field in honor of Coach Gunther. The field was named after him a couple of years ago, and to open up the season with a really good team, one of our rivals, couldn't ask for anything more. I think it's going to be a heck of a game and we are excited to finally get going," said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.