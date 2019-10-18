Sandia coach Chad Adcox picks up victory against former team

Sandia coach Chad Adcox wasn’t sure how he was going to feel facing the team he led to a perfect record and state championship before taking a year off. Adcox is sure about the way he feels now. He feels good because his Sandia Matadors picked up a 16-13 victory against his former Manzano Monarchs. Leshawn Joseph had a pair of touchdowns in the victory for Sandia, including one that went for 67 yards. In other metro area action Thursday night the Cibola Cougars defeated the West Mesa Mustangs 48-6. Albuquerque High ruined homecoming for the Rio Grande Ravens, beating them 14-0.