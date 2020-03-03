Sandia Baseball is excited for their home opener

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- High school baseball started up over the weekend across the state, but for the Sandia Matadors, they will begin their season on Tuesday. Coming off of a solid season a year ago, this team is excited to get going again in 2020, but its also a big start for this team because they get to unveil their new infield.

“It’s exciting, it’s great for the community, we have got this great new field in honor of Coach Gunther. The field was named after him a couple of years ago, and to open up the season with a really good team, one of our rivals, couldn’t ask for anything more. I think it’s going to be a heck of a game and we are excited to finally get going,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

Sandia will play Eldorado in their season opener on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., and their star pitcher will get the start. Jacob Kmatz is now a junior at Sandia, and the Oregon State commit has been receiving a lot of hype heading into the season. At 6 foot 3 and throwing a fastball over 90 MPH, he has definitely garnered some looks, but he has handled the pressure that comes along with that pretty well.

“Its definitely pushed me to be better. I think its, once you see the success you start to work even harder to get more success, but at the same time before the game, I look up to the stands and find my mom and dad, and then don’t look up there again. I don’t worry about who’s watching and I just go play as hard as I can,” said Jacob Kmatz.