Sandia baseball hoping to live up to expectations this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Matadors finished with a 15-11 record, 8-2 in District 5 Class 5A in 2019. It was the last time the Matadors played a full season.

COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season. With the same two, except for two seniors, the Matadors are stacked with talent and are hopeful they can bring the school its first baseball championship in 40 years. “We have basically the same team back this year, said Sandia head coach Chris Eaton. “All of our pitchers are back. We like the makeup of our team. We got the arms. We got the defense. We are just going to have to figure out if we can score two or three runs.”

One of the pitching arms that will lead the Matadors attack this season belongs to Jacob Kmatz. While some players haven’t seen much competition since COVID-19, Kmatz has had his share after being invited to multiple Perfect Game events. Kmatz made the most of those appearances, dominating from the hill. The opportunity has given the future Oregon Beaver more exposure on the national level. “Going into it not many people knew who I was, coming from Albuquerque,” said Kmatz. “I think going into it, you kind of have the mentality, don’t really look at who is on the other side of the ball and you just trust in yourself, be confident with your abilities and it will show on the field.”

Kmatz exposure has helped his team because for the first time Perfect Game has the Matadors ranked 11th in the entire southwest region. The Rio Rancho Rams are ranked 9th. Sandia and Rio Rancho are the only New Mexico teams in the Perfect Game top 25. The season will start in April and end in June.