Sandia Baseball Coach will speak at USA Baseball Coaching Clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School Baseball Coach Chris Eaton is excited about the news from the New Mexico Activities Association on Monday. He says that it’s good for high school sports in general, and while his team is in the offseason, it shows that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“At least this is great news, that we can go all in to commit to our season because now we have the green light that we have been waiting for,” said Eaton. He also announced some big news on Monday, he will be a guest speaker at USA Baseball’s Coaches Clinic on Wednesday.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to educate these other coaches and then shine a light on the great things that we are doing. Especially with our season a few months away. So, it’s great timing, and it’s just an honor to represent all the coaches of New Mexico and hopefully, it goes okay,” said Eaton.

New Mexico high school baseball is set to begin in April.