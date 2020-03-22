Sandia Baseball Coach speaks on COVID-19 outbreak and potentially not playing this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just like all sports across the country, high school athletics are being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Spring athletics in Albuquerque, like baseball could not even have a season in 2020.

“We are trying to handle it the best we can based on the directives we have been getting from the governor’s office, the NMAA, and our public school district on what we are allowed to do, practicing social distancing and yet still trying to stay in playing shape and work out. Keep ourselves prepared for any kind of games that might be coming next month,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

The NMAA set an initial date of April 1, for when athletics could return, that remains to be seen as this situation changes day by day. Safety is of course the most important thing in this situation, but its hard not to think about athletes that could lose their senior season.

“We were supposed to play La Cueva last Thursday and when that game got cancelled we decided to have a little practice thinking this may be the last time we ever get to be on the field together. I told the team in a serious moment that keep Dante and Tristan in your thoughts because this might be the last time they get to play baseball on this field and they have done so much for our program they are great students. That’s the real-life situation that is hitting a couple of our players right now, whereas the other kids still may get a year or two, To see the look on their faces the sadness, it really hit home that this may be the last time they get to play,” said Eaton.