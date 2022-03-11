ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Robertson Lady Cardinals have won the second state title in school history. Robertson defeated Santa Fe Indian School 37-31 in the championship game on Friday.
The top seeded Lady Cardinals cruised through the state tournament with a 27.7 average margin of victory, however Santa Fe Indian gave Robertson the toughest game of the tournament. The Lady Braves limited Robertson’s offense to only 5 points in the first quarter and 16 in the first half.
In the second half, Robertson’s lead grew to as many as 14, but Santa Fe Indian came back early in the fourth quarter to briefly gain the lead. The lady Cardinals hit a few key buckets including a clutch three Alexis Pacheco to cement the victory.
The win gives Robertson its second ever state title and first since 2019, which also happened to be against Santa Fe Indian. The Lady Cardinals were state runners up in 2021 and 2001.