ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The boy’s class 3A championship featured number 2 Robertson and number four St. Michael’s. It was the fourth matchup of the year between the two schools this year, and the Cardinals got the last laugh winning 65-56.

On Friday the Robertson girl’s team won state, and the boy’s team followed suit on Saturday. The Cardinals never trailed thanks to the boy’s terrific shooting as they went 21-44 (47.7 percent) from the field. The Horsemen couldn’t keep pace as the team struggled to find open shots and finished with only six assists

Matthew Gonzales led all scorers with 26 points while also racking up six rebounds and four steals. Mateo Contreras and Brodie Schlinger finished with 19 and ten points respectively.

Robertson has won multiple state championships across various sports, however, this is the first boy’s basketball title in school history.