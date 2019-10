The Rio Rancho Rams are on a roll. After starting the season with a pair of losses, the Rams have won five straight games with the latest win coming Thursday night against West Mesa.

Rams star running back Zach Vigil got the scoring started in a lopsided 61-7 district one win. The Rams improved their record to 5-2 while West Mesa dropped to 1-6.

In other action, Albuquerque High defeated rival Highland 21-9 while St. Pius handled Bernalillo 44-0.