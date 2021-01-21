Rio Rancho HS baseball coach earns national coach of the year honors

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho head baseball coach Ron Murphy has garnered a prestigious honor, he’s been named the National Federation High School Coach of the year. “When you win an award like this.., it’s nothing to do with you because any of us who have been around long enough know that we have never won an award by ourselves. So, to me the exciting part is that this is national attention for our baseball program,” said Murphy.

Murphy has 36 years of coaching experience and 22 years at Rio Rancho. He is happy to earn this honor but was also excited on Thursday because his team was able to hold small workouts at the Rio Rancho baseball field.

High school baseball had their season cut short in New Mexico last year, so his players are excited at the potential of playing this season. Coach Murphy is also excited about the team he has coming in.

“We graduated six last year and five went on to play college baseball. So, we graduated a really good team, but the other half of the team that is coming back are really really good. You know, we have created the model that we never rebuild, we only reload. So you could ask me that question right now and how I feel in the next ten years and the answer is not going to change I feel pretty good about it,” said Murphy.

High school baseball is scheduled to start their season on April 5.