RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Championships for baseball and softball wrapped up on Saturday. The Rio Rancho Rams were well represented on the diamond as the boys took on Volcano Vista at home while the girls traveled to Cleveland for a match with the Storm.

On the baseball field, the Rams were in full control from the first inning. Rio Rancho put up three runs in the first inning and that was all the green and blue needed as Volcano was shut out. The Rams scored again in the third inning and twice in the fifth to win 6-0.

“Our kids played really well this whole week,” said Rams head coach Ron Murphy. “They played together as a team, they played hard, they did a lot of the little things correct. As a coach, all you can do is sit back and feel really proud about what they’ve done.”

It was no easy road for Rio Rancho to win the tournament, even as the two seed. The Rams had to first get through class 4A perennial contender St. Pius, three seed Sandia, and a Volcano Vista team that took down top-ranked La Cueva one day prior.

The win also adds a bit of history to the already historic coaching career of Ron Murphy. The victory brought Murphy’s career total to 600, making him the first coach in New Mexico to reach that milestone.

“That’s a credit to the Rio Rancho community, and the St. Pius community when I started out there,” Murphy said. “To all of our great players past and present, and I’ve had great assistant coaches over the years. So, the 600 wins is really a team win, my name shouldn’t be on the 600. It should include all of the assistant coaches and alumni players and current players that we have that’s part of that 600.”

While the baseball team was celebrating, the Rio Rancho softball team was fighting for its right to lift the metro trophy as well. The Rams got down early in the game, trailing 4-0 after the first three innings, but fought back into the game.

After one run in the top of the fourth, and a three-run home run from Kionna King in the top of the fifth, it was suddenly felt like Rio Rancho was in control. The Rams continued to pile it on in the sixth and won the game 7-5.

While Rio Rancho came into the tournament as a four seed, the team should not be overlooked. The five losses on the record are deceptive as they were all to out-of-state teams from California and Arizona. The Rams are undefeated when playing teams from New Mexico, including against Cibola and top-ranked Volcano Vista.